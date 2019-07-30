Chopper scam: Court extends by a day interim protection to Ratul Puri

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri's interim protection from arrest will continue till Wednesday as the hearing on his anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case, related to the VVIP chopper scam, remained inconclusive. Special judge Arvind Kumar will resume the arguments on Wednesday. Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case. The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till Monday, which was extended to Tuesday. Puri recently appeared before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland. PTI PKS RKS LLP SA