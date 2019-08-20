Chopper scam: Court reserves order on ED's plea seeking custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special judge Arvind Kumar said he will pass the orders after hearing arguments from both the sides. ED, which arrested Puri Tuesday morning in another bank loan fraud case, sought his 14-day custodial interrogation. The agency had Monday told the court that Puri was evading probe in the case. PTI UK LLP SA