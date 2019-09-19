Chopper scam: Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Oct 1

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till October 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special judge Arvind Kumar sent Puri to jail after he was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate after 14-day custodial interrogation.The agency said that the probe was at a crucial stage and Puri should not be released as he may influence the ongoing probe.The court also allowed Puri to take his medicines to jail subject to the opinion of the jail doctor.The judge also asked the jail superintendent to consider the request of Puri to provide orthopaedic mattress as per prison rules. The court also asked the lock up in-charge to ensure security and safety of Puri while taking him to Tihar jail. Puri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 4.The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.Puri was earlier arrested in another case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged bank fraud after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam after it had slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Kamal Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India. PTI UK PKS PKS TIRTIR