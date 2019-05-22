Chopper scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against alleged middleman

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.The agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. Gupta was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is in judicial custody.He moved a bail application which will he heard on Thursday, when the court considers the charge sheet.While filing the final report, the ED informed the judge that the statement of Rajiv Saxena, another middleman who recently turned approver in the case, and certain diaries were submitted before the court in a sealed cover."Those diaries have classified information and it would not be in the interest of justice that the diaries be shared with the other side," ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court.The agency told the court that there was clinching evidence of Gupta's role in the chopper scam as well as in various other defence deals.The charge sheet also consists information regarding different e-mail ids that were being used, besides several hard discs, agency's advocate Samvedna Verma told the court.ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Saxena, who turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers. PTI UK SA