Chopper scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against alleged middleman

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case. The agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. He was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here. It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers. PTI UK LLP SA