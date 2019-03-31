Choppers, hired for marriages, denied permission to land in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Mar 31 (PTI) The district authorities have not permitted the landing of helicopters for marriage ceremonies citing restrictions ahead of the General Elections, police said. Haji Kallu, a trader, had hired private company helicopters to bring two brides from Mujheda and Kulheri villages to Khatoli Town for the marriage of his two sons on April 1 and 2. However, the district authorities denied permission to land the helicopters citing imposition of Model Code of Conduct. Khatoli town comes under Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. PTI CORR INDIND