Choreographer Remo D'souza moves HC against NBW

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea of Bollywood choreographer Remo D'souza in a cheating case, noting the non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Uttar Pradesh court has yet to reach Mumbai police and no action was being initiated against him at this stage.On October 23, a magistrate court in Ghaziabad issued a non-bailable warrant against D'souza after he failed to appear before it despite summons issued in the past.D'souza approached the high court earlier this week seeking interim relief from arrest, so that he can approach the UP court and seek cancellation of the warrant.His petition was heard on Wednesday by a vacation bench of Justice K K Tated.Additional public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik told the court that the suburban Amboli police station in Mumbai had not yet received the warrant from the police station in Ghaziabad.Hence, at this stage, there is no question of taking any action against D'souza, he added.Justice Tated accepted the statement and dismissed the petition.A businessman, Satyendra Tyagi, in 2016 filed a case against D'souza at the Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad, claiming the choreographer cheated him to the tune of Rs five crore.Tyagi claimed D'souza took Rs five crore from him to invest in a movie, "Amar...Must Die", and had promised to return double the money after the film's release.However, after the release of the movie, D'souza allegedly refused to return the money and also roped in a gangster to threaten Tyagi.The trial in the case was on before a magistrate court in Ghaziabad.