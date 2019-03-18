Chow Yun-fat to star in father-son drama 'Be Water, My Friend'

Los Angeles, Mar 18 (PTI) Veteran Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat has been signed on to feature in drama "Be Water, My Friend".The "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" star will play a troubled, pathological gambler who seeks a way to connect with his autistic son.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being pitched as a serious, dramatic acting vehicle that shows a new side of the iconic actor.The film will be directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Anthony Pun ("Extraordinary Mission") from a screenplay by Felix Chong, best known for co-writing and co-directing "Infernal Affairs", the hit crime drama that was later remade by Martin Scorsese as Oscar winner "The Departed" (2006).Hong Kong industry veteran Ronald Wong of "Project Gutenberg" and "Extraordinary Mission" fame will produce.The title of the film bears clear resemblance to a quotable quote by Bruce Lee about his philosophy of martial arts.Shooting will take place in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. PTI RDS RDSRDS