'Chowkidars' only working for rich: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said these 'chowkidars' (watchmen) are only working for the rich and are not bothered about the poor. She attacked the Uttar Pradesh government while citing a media report on Twitter that claimed the dues of sugarcane farmers had crossed Rs 10,000 crore in the state. "The families of sugarcane farmers toil day and night but the Uttar Pradesh government does not even take the responsibility of paying their dues," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. "Rs 10,000 crore of farmers' dues means everything, including their children's education, food, health, and the next produce comes to a standstill. These chowkidars only work for the rich and do not care about the poor," she claimed. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently appointed the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. All BJP leaders in the country had recently followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in adding 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handles, after Modi claimed that he was a 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the country and would not allow any wrongdoing. PTI SKC AAR