Chris Cornell documentary in works

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) A new documentary on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg's Film 45 production company backing the project.Cornell's widow Vicky is also attached as a producer on the documentary, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content. According to Variety, Berg will also direct the project. His last film was "Mile 22", starring Mark Wahlberg.Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden, the band he formed in 1984. After the group broke up in 1997 he went on to front Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine. Soundgarden reunited in 2011 and the band was in the middle of touring when, on May 18, 2017, Cornell died after a show in Detroit. His death was ruled a suicide.Cornell received 16 Grammy nominations throughout his career. He won three: best metal performance for "Spoonman" and best hard rock performance for "Black Hole Sun",both with his Soundgarden bandmates. Last week he won a posthumous honour for best rock performance, for "When Bad Does Good". PTI SHDSHD