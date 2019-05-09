Chris Evans' 'Infinite' to release in August 2020

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) Paramount Pictures has announced that Chris Evans-starrer reincarnation drama "Infinite" will open in the theatres in the US on August 7, 2020.The film will be directed by "Equalizer" helmer Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny, reported Variety. Rafi Crohn will executive produce.Based on D Eric Maikranz's best-selling novel "The Reincarnationist Papers", the film centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as "the Infinite". To defeat an evil mastermind who wants to destroy the planet, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives, in order to defeat the villain.Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock has adapted the script from Maikranz's book.Evans most recently featured in Marvel Studios' tentpole "Avengers: Endgame". He is also starring in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out", alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Michael Shannon. PTI RB RB