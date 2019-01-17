Chris Evans, Tom Holland to reunite on Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time'

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Marvel stars Chris Evans and Tom Holland are among the A-listers who are set to star in Netflix's mid-western gothic "The Devil All the Time".The two actors previously starred together in "Captain America: Civil War", as Captain America and Spider-man. They most recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Infinity War". The new film, to be directed by Antonio Campos, is an official adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel by the same name. Campos has also co-wrote the script with Paulo Campos. The story, set in the cursed town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, is described as a "finely woven 'mid-western' gothic tale involving a nefarious cast of characters: a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story that is told across two decades.The film's cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Eliza Scanlen and Gabriel Ebert, the streaming giant announced in a press release.The official logline read: "Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets protagonist Arvin, Willards son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. Production is set to start next month in Alabama.Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker are producing through their Nine Stories banner along with Randall Poster and Max Born. Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke are executive producing. PTI RB RB BKBK