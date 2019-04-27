Chris Evans wants to have a family

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Hollywood star Chris Evans says he wants to get married and have kids. The 37-year-old Captain America star, who is enjoying the fan frenzy around his latest Marvel release "Avengers: Endgame", says he likes the idea of having a family. ''I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. "I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s**t like that," Evans told Men's Journal magazine."Avengers: Endgame", directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, released on Friday worldwide. PTI SHDSHD