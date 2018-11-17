Chris Hemsworth concludes India shoot of Netflix's 'Dhaka'

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor Chris Hemsworth has wrapped his India shoot for upcoming Netflix thriller "Dhaka".The "Avengers: Infinity War" star took to Instagram to say goodbye to his Indian fans and informed that the film's shooting will now shift to Thailand."That's a wrap for the India portion of our shoot, next stop Thailand. Can't say enough how grateful we are to the people of India for letting us run riot through the streets while shooting what I think could be some of the most intense and exciting action sequences ever done," he wrote. The 35-year-old Australian actor credited director Sam Hargrave for taking the film to "a whole new level" with its action sequences.He also posted a video on Instagram where he is being followed by scores of his fans on a street. He is shown waving to them as he gets in his car. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Hargrave, follows Rake (Hemsworth) who has been hired to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, being hidden in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo have penned the script and they will also produce the feature via their AGBO banner. PTI RB SHD