Chris Hemsworth launches own fitness app, Centr

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (PTI) Chris Hemsworth has announced the launch of his own fitness training app "Centr".The "Avengers: Infinity War" star shared the news on Instagram."Hey everybody! I couldn't be more excited to share a project with you that I've been working on for a number of years. My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well," Hemsworth wrote. "@CentrFit gives you access to the same team of world-class experts in health and well-being that I've been fortunate enough to learn from over the years, and who have inspired me to live a healthier and happier life... Hope you can join us @CentrFit #CentrOwner #LiveCentr," he added.The app will offer the user a curated range of everything from daily workout videos to meal plans, recipe collections to sleep visualisations. The workout section features 20 or 40 minute sessions for home or the gym, with new videos released weekly, including boxing, HIIT, yoga, strength training and others. Hemsworth and his wife, actor Elsa Pataky, are both known for their dedication to fitness.For the app, they have collaborated with the internationally acclaimed trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing leaders to offer tips to its users. These include the likes of Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson, Plant Proof podcast founder Simon Hill, Hemsworth's personal trainer Luke Zocchi, vegan bodybuilder Torre Washington, Pataky's yoga instructor Tahl Rinsky, trainer Tiffiny Hall, and chef Dan Churchill, among many others.The app is available for the iOS platform and will be launched on other platforms February 4.Before Hemsworth, a number of Hollywood celebrities have launched their fitness apps, which includes "The Rock Clock" by Dwayne Johnson.