Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Dhaka' concludes filming in India

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The India shoot of Chris Hemworth-starrer Netflix's feature "Dhaka" is complete.The 35-year-old star had flown down to India for the principal photography of the film. Shooting took place in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It has now moved on to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, the streaming giant said in a statement.The film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, known for serving as second unit director on movies such as "Atomic Blonde" and "The Accountant"."Avengers: Infinity War" co-director Joe Russo has penned the story.The official plotline of the film reads: In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords.Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world's most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harbouring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible."India has provided incredibly beautiful backdrops that have added to the intricacies of our production. The crews, production facilities and cast have been an absolute pleasure to work with," said Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who are producing the feature through their banner AGBO Films. The film will also feature Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.The cast also includes "Stranger Things" star David Harbour, actors Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal. "I'm honoured to be working with a talent like Chris Hemsworth and to continue my collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo, who have been great mentors of mine," Hargrave said. "We have a great cast in David Harbour plus Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee, two of the most respected actors on the Indian sub-continent, as well as the extremely talented Golshifteh Farahani... Netflix has been a great partner in this process and were excited to make a film that hopefully speaks to a wide range of audiences a gritty, character-driven action movie with a lot of heart," he added.Hemsworth is also producing through his banner Thematic Entertainment, alongside Eric Gitter and Patrick Newall (The Old Man & the Gun).Production is set to wrap in late February. PTI RB RB BKBK