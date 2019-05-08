Chris Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish to star in 'Down Under Cover'

Los Angeles, May 8 (PTI) Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish are teaming up for a buddy cop action comedy, "Down Under Cover". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will set out together to solve a crime.Hemsworth plays a cop who has to go undercover to solve a bunch of Casino heists where the perpetrators of the crime are suspected to be a troupe of Australian erotic dancers. He is paired with a partner who no one else will work with, to be played by Haddish. She portrays a lone wolf cop who clashes with the Hemsworth's course of investigation in the movie. The movie has been scripted by Peter Hoare.The film will be introduced at Cannes by CAA and FilmNation, which will be handling its international sales. It will be produced by the Thematic Entertainment. While Hemsworth is all set to star in Hulk Hogan biopic, Haddish currently stars in Netflix comedy, "Tuca and Bertie". PTI CORR RDSRDS