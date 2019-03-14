Chris Messina joins YouTube series 'Dark Cargo'

Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Actor Chris Messina is set to star in YouTube series "Dark Cargo".Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstein will executive produce the series via their Red Hour Productions banner, reported Variety.Directed by Lodge Kerrigan, the show is a high-octane neo-noir thriller set in the big rig cab of Joe Dobbs (Messina) as he traverses the darkest nights of his life. What begins as a random encounter with a disturbed stranger turns into a race against time, the police, and even more malevolent forces.Adam and Max Reid have penned the series, which also stars RJ Cyler.Nick Santora is attached as showrunner. PTI SHDSHD