Chris Messina to play villain Victor Zsasz in 'Birds of Prey' movie

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) "Sharp Objects" star Chris Messina has joined the cast of "Birds of Prey" film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old actor will play villainous Victor Zsasz.In the comic books, Zsasz is a serial killer who carves a tally mark into his skin for each one of his victims. He was first introduced in 1992 because of course he was part of the awful comic books of the 1990s. Messina's Zsasz will be the primary henchman for Black Mask, which is set to be portrayed by actor Ewan McGregor in the film.The spin-off's full titled, "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)", was recently revealed by the studio.Actor Margot Robbie is reprising her "Suicide Squad" role of Harley Quinn in the feature to be directed by Cathy Yan. It will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.The story will follow Harley Quinn as she "assembles a girl gang of friends to take on a bad guy".The film will be co-produced by Robbie along with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless. "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" is expected to hit theatres on February 7, 2020. PTI RB RBRB