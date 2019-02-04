Chris Pratt considering winter wedding with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (PTI) Chris Pratt has revealed that he is eyeing a winter wedding date with fiance, author Katherine Schwarzenegger.The couple got engaged early this year.Pratt, 39, said a lot of things need to be sorted so they are planning for a ceremony later this year."We're maybe (thinking of a) fall, winter kind of thing. We have a lot to get done," the actor told Variety.He was speaking on the sidelines of the "Lego Movie 2" premiere.The news of Pratt and Schwarzenegger's engagement came days after they moved in together in January. Pratt and the 29-year-old writer started dating a year after his split from former wife, actor Anna Faris in August 2017.Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver. PTI RDSRDS