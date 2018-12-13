Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer to voice Pixar's 'Onward'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Hollywood stars Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer have been tapped to voice for "Onward", Pixar's next original film."Monster University" helmer Dan Scanlon is directing "Onward" and According to Variety, he has re-teamed with producer Kori Rae, who also produced "Monsters University".Pixar had previously referred to the film as an untitled suburban fantasy. The story follows two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still magic left in the world. It is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020."At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth. This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother," Scanlon said.Talking about the voice cast Scalon said while Holland has a charm to make every character his own, no one can be as funny as Louis-Dreyfus. "Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays. "There is no one funnier than Julia but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character," he said.Rae said she is sure Pratt will bring amazing humour to his character and the team is excited about the treatment Spencer will give to her part. "Chris brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humour to his character. Octavia can do it all. We're especially excited about the depth as well as humor that she brings to her character," Rae added. Pixar's next movie to hit the theatres is "Toy Story 4", on June 21, 2019. PTI SHDSHD