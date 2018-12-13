Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer to voice Pixar's 'Onward'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Hollywood stars Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer have been tapped to voice for "Onward", Pixar's next original film."Monster University" helmer Dan Scanlon is directing "Onward".According to Variety, he has re-teamed with producer Kori Rae, who also produced "Monsters University".Pixar had previously referred to the film as an untitled suburban fantasy. The story follows two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still magic left in the world. It is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020."At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth. This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother," Scanlon said.Pixar's next movie to hit the theatres is "Toy Story 4", on June 21, 2019. PTI SHDSHD