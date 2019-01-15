Christopher McQuarrie returning for two more Mission Impossible films

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) "Mission Impossible" fans can rejoice. After the blockbuster success of "Rogue Nation" and "Fallout", Christopher McQuarrie is returning to write and direct two more films in the franchise."Missions: Accepted#MissionImpossible," McQuarrie wrote on Twitter, confirming the news.Tom Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in "Mission Impossible" films, is expected to return as Ethan Hunt. The superstar confirmed the release year of the films in a tweet."Summer 2021 and Summer 2022," he wrote.McQuarrie became the only director in the franchise's history to return for a second time with 2018 film "Fallout" after helming 2015 "Rogue Nation"."Fallout" was met with unanimous praise from the critics for its upscale action sequences even though Cruise ended up breaking his ankle while shooting a jump scene.The film made USD 791 million worldwide. PTI BK BKBK