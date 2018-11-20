scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Chronology of events in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

(Eds: Adding a word in para 4) New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events that led to conviction and the awarding of capital punishment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Yashpal Singh was given death penalty and co-convict Naresh Sherawat imprisoned to life Tuesday. -Nov 1, 1984: Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh were attacked and killed by a violent mob in the Mahipalpur area of South Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. -Feb 23, 1985: Charge sheet filed against one Jai Pal Singh -May 1985: Justice Ranganath Misra Commission formed. -Sep 9, 1985: Affidavit filed by Santokh Singh, brother of Hardev Singh before Justice Rangnath Misra Commission and investigation was conducted by Anti-Riot Cell of Delhi Police. -Dec 20, 1986: Jai Pal Singh was acquitted. -1993: A case was registered at Vasant Kunj police station on the recommendation of Justice J D Jain and D K Aggarwal committee based on Singh's affidavit. -Feb 9, 1994: Delhi Police could not gather evidence to prosecute any accused and after investigation, an untraced (closure) report was filed which was accepted by the court -Feb 12, 2015: Ministry of Home Affairs constitutes SIT for reinvestigating the 1984 riots. -Aug 27, 2016: SIT publishes a public notice in leading newspapers of Punjab and Delhi requesting people acquainted with the facts of the case to give evidence about it. -Jan 31, 2017: SIT files its charge sheet naming Naresh Sherawat and Yahspal Singh and cites 18 witnesses in total. -Nov 14, 2018: Court convicts Singh and Sherawat for killing two men in the 1984 riots. -Nov 15: Court reserves order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to two persons for killing two men. -Nov 20: A Delhi court awards death penalty to convict Yashpal, the first capital punishment in the case and gives life term to Sherawat. PTI LLP CK SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos