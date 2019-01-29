Chronology of events in Akbar's defamation case against scribe Priya Ramani

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The following is the chronology of events in which a Delhi court Tuesday summoned scribe Priya Ramani as an accused in a defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him. - Oct 15, 2018: Akbar files a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Ramani who had levelled against him charges of sexual misconduct, when he was a journalist 20 years ago, in the #MeToo campaign. - Oct 17: Akbar steps down as Minister of State for External Affairs after several other women allege him of sexual misconduct. - Oct 18: Court takes cognisance of Akbar's complaint and fixes it for recording of his statement. - Oct 31: Akbar appears before court to record his statement, calls allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him "scurrilous", concocted and false. - Nov 12: Joyeeta Basu, the editor of Sunday Guardian and former colleague of Akbar, tells court that Ramani posted all her tweets "intentionally with a purpose to harm" Akbar's "reputation and goodwill". - Dec 7: Akbar's two former colleagues, Sunil Gujral and Veenu Sandal depose as witnesses in support of defamation case filed by Akbar. - Jan 11, 2019: Tapan Chaki, Manjar Ali and Rachna Grover, who were associated with Akbar earlier record statements in support of case filed by Akbar. - Jan 22: Court reserves for January 29 its order on whether to summon Ramani as an accused in the defamation case. - Jan 29: Court summons Ramani to appear on February 25. PTI LLP SA