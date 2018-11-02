scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Chronology of events in Bofors case

(Eds: Adds one more event) New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The following is the chronology of events in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case in which the Supreme Court Friday dismissed the CBI's appeal against the Delhi High Court's 2005 verdict discharging all the accused, including the Hinduja brothers. - Mar 24, 1986: India enters into Rs 1,437-crore deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for supply of 400 units of 155 mm Howitzer guns for the Indian Army - Apr 16, 1987: Swedish Radio claims that the company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel. - Jan 22, 1990: CBI registers FIR for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery against Martin Ardbo, the then president of AB Bofors, middleman Win Chadda and Hindujas. - Oct 22, 1999: First charge sheet in the case filed against Chadda, middleman Ottavio Quattrocchi, the then defence secretary S K Bhatnagar, Ardbo and the Bofors company. - Oct 9, 2000: Supplementary charge sheet filed against Hinduja brothers. - Feb 4, 2004: Justice J D Kapoor quashes all charges under Prevention of Corruption Act and bribery under the IPC; completely exonerates Late Rajiv Gandhi and Late S K Bhatnagar. Directs framing of criminal conspiracy and cheating charges under IPC against the Hinduja brothers. - May 31, 2005: Delhi HC quashes all charges against Hinduja brothers and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act. - Oct 18: SC admits Advocate Ajay Agrawal's petition which was filed after CBI failed to approach the top court with the appeal within the 90-day deadline following the HC verdict. - Mar 4, 2011: Special CBI court discharges Quattrocchi from the case, saying the country could not afford to spend hard-earned money on his extradition which had already cost Rs 250 crore. - Dec 2, 2016: After 11 years of the Delhi HC verdict, CBI informs SC that authorities had not permitted it to file an appeal against the verdict. - Aug 6, 2017: Application filed in SC seeking early hearing of the Bofors case - Sep 1: SC agrees to hear BJP leader Agarwal's challenging the 2005 Delhi HC order and lists the matter for hearing in the week commencing from October 30. - Jan 31, 2018: Agrawal files plea seeking the then CJI Dipak Misra's recusal. - Feb 2: CBI files appeal in SC against 2005 Delhi High Court order quashing all charges against the accused - Feb 3: CBI moves application in Delhi court for further probe in Bofors case saying it had come across fresh material and evidence. - Nov 2: SC dismisses CBI's appeal in Bofors case saying grounds of delay not justified. PTI LLP PKS RKS SA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos