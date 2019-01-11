Chronology of events in CBI case

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The following is the chronology of events leading up to the Delhi High Court refusing to quash an FIR lodged against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations. The high court also refused to annul FIR against the agency's Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad. - April, 2016: Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed Additional Director of CBI.- Dec 3: Asthana made interim CBI director after retirement of then chief Anil Sinha. - Jan 19, 2017: Alok Kumar Verma appointed CBI chief for a tenure of two years. - Oct 22, 2017: CBI appoints Asthana as Special Director.- July 12, 2018: While Verma was abroad, CVC calls a meeting to discuss promotions, seeks to know who will attend it. CBI responds Asthana has no mandate to represent Verma. - Aug 24: Asthana complains to Cabinet Secretary, alleging misconduct by Verma. Matter referred to CVC.- Sep 21: CBI tells CVC Asthana was facing probe in six cases of corruption. - Oct 15, 2018: CBI lodges FIR with bribery allegations against Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, Dubai-based investment banker Manoj Prasad and his brother Somesh Prasad. - Oct 16: CBI arrests middleman Manoj Prasad. - Oct 20: CBI raids Kumar's residence and office at its headquarters, claims to have seized his mobile phones and iPads. - Oct 22: CBI arrests Kumar alleging he "fabricated the statement" of businessman Sathish Sana, facing probe in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, and had paid bribes to get relief.- Oct 23: Kumar moves HC seeking quashing of FIR against him. Hours later, Asthana too moves high court seeking quashing of FIR against him and direction to CBI not to take coercive steps against him. -- Delhi HC orders status quo regarding Asthana, seeking response of CBI, Verma on both pleas.- Oct 26: Alleged middleman Manoj Prasad, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving Asthana, moves HC seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him.Oct 29: HC orders CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against Asthana, who was sent on leave by government, till November 1.- Oct 29: HC seeks CBI's response on middleman Manoj Prasad's plea seeking quashing of FIR against him in the bribery case involving Asthana.- Nov 1: CBI tells HC that the FIR on bribery allegations against Asthana and others shows cognisable offences.- Nov 1: HC extends till Nov 14 its order asking CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against Asthana. - Nov 28: HC allows then CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma to inspect in the CVC's office the case file relating to FIR against Asthana.- Nov 28: HC allows Verma and Sharma to inspect in the CVC's office the case file relating to FIR against Asthana.- Dec 7: Asthana claims in court that prior government nod was needed for lodging FIR against him and DSP Devender Kumar, a submission which was vehemently denied by his senior. - Dec 11: HC seeks CBI's response on plea by Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, a complainant in the FIR, seeking to be heard in the matter- Dec 20: HC reserves its verdict on pleas of Asthana and others seeking quashing of FIR against them. - Jan 10, 2019: Devender Kumar moves HC against Verma's decision to reverse transfer orders of various officers.- Jan 11: HC refuses to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana, Kumar and alleged middleman Prasad. Vacates interim order granting protection from criminal proceedings. PTI LLP RKS LLP TIRTIR