Chronology of events in INX media corruption, money laundering case

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The following is the chronology of events in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases in which the Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Congress leader P Chidambaram.- May 15, 2017: CBI registers FIR in INX media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.- 2018: ED lodges the money laundering case in this regard. CBI summons Chidambaram for questioning.- May 30: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case of CBI.- July 23: He moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED.- July 25: High Court grants him interim protection from arrest in both cases.- January 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases.- August 20: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for 3 days to enable him to move an appeal in SC. PTI HMP SKV LLP SA