Chronology of events of 2016 JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events of the sedition case in which the Delhi police Monday filed a charge sheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others:-Feb 9, 2016: Protest march held in JNU campus to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.-Feb 10: JNU administration orders a "disciplinary" inquiry into the event.-Feb 11: Delhi Police registers case against unknown persons following complaints by BJP MP Maheish Girri and RSS's student front ABVP.-Feb 12: Kanhaiya Kumar arrested, sparking massive outrage among students.-Feb 12: Kanhaiya remanded in three days police custody by Delhi court in sedition case.-Feb 15 : Violence in Patiala House courts with lawyers attacking journalists, JNU students and teachers dubbing them anti-nationals ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya's sedition case.-Feb 15: Two FIRs registered in connection with Patiala court attack.-Feb 17: Another scuffle in Patiala House Court as men dressed in lawyers' robes allegedly beat up scribes and students ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya's case.-Feb 18: Kanhaiya files bail application in Supreme Court.-Feb 19: SC transfers bail plea to Delhi HC, asks police to ensure proper security.-Feb 19: Kanhaiya moves HC for bail.-Feb 23: Police opposes bail plea of Kanhaiya in HC.-Feb 23: JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya move HC seeking police protection prior to surrender.-Feb 24: Umar and Anirban arrested.-Feb 25: Delhi court sends jailed Kanhaiya to one day police custody.-Feb 26: Court sends Kanhaiya to Tihar Jail.-Mar 2: HC grants six months interim bail to Kanhaiya. -Mar 3: Delhi court orders Kanhaiya's release from Tihar Jail.-Aug 26: Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban granted regular bail by Delhi court.-Jan 14, 2019: Police files chargesheet against Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban and others under offences of sedition, rioting, criminal conspiracy. --Delhi court will consider chargesheet on Tuesday.