Chronology of murder case against Ansari

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the 2005 murder case of Uttar Pradesh BJP's then legislator Krishnanand Rai in which a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-politician, MLA Mukhtar Ansari and six others as all the witnesses turned hostile. - Nov 29, 2005: BJP's then sitting MLA of UP Legislative Assembly from Mohammadabad Constituency murdered along with six other persons. - Feb 21, 2006: First charge sheet filed by the UP Police against Azazul-Haq, Afzal Ansari, Prem Prakash Singh, Atta-urRehman and Firdaus. - Mar 15: Second charge sheet filed by the UP Police against Mukhtar Ansari. - May: Allahabad High Court orders CBI enquiry on Krishnanand Rai's widow Alka Rai plea. - Alka Rai files a transfer petition before the Supreme Court saying she has apprehensions over her security while leading evidence. - Aug 30: Third charge sheet filed by CBI against Sanjeev Maheshwari. - December 12: Fourth charge sheet was filed by CBI against Rakesh Pandey and Ramu Mallah. - Mar 20, 2007: Fifth charge sheet filed by CBI against Mansoor Ansari. - April 22, 2013: SC transfers the trial of the case from Gazipur district Court to Sessions Court at Delhi. - Mar 15, 2014: Sixth charge sheet was filed against Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi. - May 22, 2019: CBI court reserves order in the case. - Jul 3: Court acquits Ansari and six others as witnesses turn hostile.