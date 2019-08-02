Chronology of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The following is the chronology of events in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya in which the Supreme Court Friday decided to hold day-to-day hearing from August 6 as resolution of dispute through mediation failed. - 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur. - 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. Court rejects the plea. - 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure. - 1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.- Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols. - 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site. - 1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site. - Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers. - Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure. - Dec 6, 1992: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished. - Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquiring land by Centre in the disputed area. - Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed in Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act. - SC exercising its jurisdiction under Article 139A transferred the writ petitions, which were pending in the High Court. - Oct 24, 1994: SC says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that mosque was not integral to Islam. - Apr, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site. - Mar 13, 2003: SC says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land. - Sep 30, 2010: HC, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. - May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute. - Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.- Aug 7: SC constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC. - Feb 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals. - Jul 20: SC reserves verdict. - Sep 27: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29. - Oct 29: SC fixes the case for the first week of January before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. - Dec 24: SC decides to take up petitions on case for hearing on January 4, 2019. - Jan 4, 2019: SC says an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the title case. - Jan 8: SC sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the case headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud. - Jan 10: Justice U U Lalit recuses himself prompting SC to reschedule the hearing for January 29 before a new bench. - Jan 25: SC reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench to hear the case. The new bench comprises Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. - Jan 29: Centre moves SC seeking permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed site to original owners. - Feb 26: SC favours mediation, fixes Mar 5 for order on whether to refer matter to court-appointed mediator. - Mar 8: SC refers the dispute for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla.- Apr 9: Nirmohi Akhara opposes in SC Centre's plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners.- May 9: 3-member mediation committee submits interim report in SC.- May 10: SC extends time till Aug 15 to complete mediation process. -Jul 11: SC seeks report on "progress of mediation".- Jul 15: Special Judge seeks 6 more months from SC to conclude trial involving L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and others.- Jul 18: SC allows mediation process to continue, seeks outcome report by Aug 1.- Jul 19: SC asks Special judge to deliver verdict in 9 months.-Aug 1: Report of mediation submitted in sealed cover to SC.- Aug 2: SC decides to conduct day-to day hearing from Aug 6 as mediation fails. PTI URD RKS PKS ABA SJK SA