Chronology of Tandoor murder case

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the Tandoor murder case, in which the Delhi High Court Friday ordered "forthwith" release of former youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma, serving life term for the murder of his wife Naina Sahni in 1995. -Jul 2, 1995: Police recover burnt body of Naina Sahni from Baghiya restaurant in Ashok Yatri Niwas (now Sanghrila hotel). Arrests restaurant manager Keshav Kumar. -Jul 10: Police arrest Sharma in Bangalore. -Jul 27: Police files chargesheet. -May 9,1996: Trial court frames charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against five persons. -Nov 3: Court convicts Sharma. -Nov 7: Sharma sentenced to death, Keshav gets seven years rigorous imprisonment. -Dec 2003: Sharma moves Delhi HC challenging trial court judgement. -Aug, 2006: HC fixes hearing on day-to-day basis. -Feb 19, 2007: HC upholds death sentence of Sharma. -Oct 8,2013: SC commutes to life imprisonment the death penalty of Sharma. -Dec 21, 2018: HC orders "forthwith" release of Sharma. PTI URD RKS RCJ