Chubby people don't fall in love in films, says James Corden

London, Apr 2 (PTI) Comedian James Corden believes that overweight actors are generally not considered for the lead parts in films and are mostly typecast as "good friends" in romantic comedies.Talking to actor David Tennant on his podcast, Corden, best known for hosting "The Late Late Show", said obese characters "never really fall in love" and "never have sex" in films."If an alien came back and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby or fat or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex."Certainly no-one really ever finds you attractive. You will be good friends with people who are attractive and often will be a great sense of comfort to them and perhaps chip in with the odd joke every now and again... As you get older, you'll probably be a judge in something or you'll be dropping off a television to a handsome person in a sitcom," the 40-year-old actor-comedian said, as quoted by BBC.Corden said losing out on roles motivated him to write his hit sitcom "Gavin & Stacey"."I had no idea if I'd be able to write. It came about because I had done a film with Shane Meadows, I'd done a Mike Leigh film and done 'Fat Friends' on ITV. And now I was in this play, which was the play to see ('The History Boys'). And I was in this play with seven other boys who were at a similar age and a similar place in our careers."And pretty much every day, three or four of these boys would come in with this massive film script under their arm." He revealed that he was once offered the "hottest script" along with two other boys from the play."They both got sent the script (for the lead roles) and I got sent just two pages to play a newsagent at the start of this film. I really felt like people were going, 'We think you're quite good. It's just because of what you look like'," Corden added.