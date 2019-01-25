Chugh Firm and Taxmantra Partner to Serve a Greater Cross-section of Clients

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU and LOS ANGELES, January 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --TCF (The Chugh firm) and Taxmantra have partnered to render tax and regulatory service with a shared vision of creating a more valuable offering for businesses.TCF is a full-service Law and CPA firm headquartered in the US with offices around the globe. TCF has been in business since 1985 and specializes in the practice areas of Immigration, Corporate law, Taxation, Litigation, Employment, and Mergers and Acquisitions in the legal field, and provides accounting, bookkeeping and tax returns filing services.Taxmantra, with its presence in India and Singapore, have created a niche in the business set-up, Tax Advisory, cross-border transaction, and fundraising compliance for emerging technology ventures as well as matured companies.With this partnership, both firms would look to leverage their respective strengths to serve a wider cross-section of international clients, with more valuable offerings. Together, with international footprint into Singapore and SEA, deepening expertise and presence in India and US tax law, and expanding in-demand tax outsourcing services. The relationship reflects both firms' shared dedication to grow and adapt to the changing needs of global clients.Speaking on the partnership Alok Patnia, Managing Partner, Taxmantra Global, remarked: "We are excited about our partnership, our shared mission will gain required impetus with this partnership."Speaking on the partnership Navneet Chugh, Managing Partner, TCF, remarked, "With a shared vision and an international footprint and a drive to better serve clients, Taxmantra is a natural cultural match."About Taxmantra:Taxmantra with its presence in India and Singapore have created a niche in the business set-up, Tax Advisory, cross border transaction, and fundraising compliance for emerging technology ventures as well as matured companies. For more information, please visit: www.taxmantra.com .About TCF (The Chugh firm):TCF is a full-service Law and CPA firm headquartered in the US with offices around the globe. TCF has been in business since 1985 and specializes in the practice areas of Immigration, Corporate law, Taxation, Litigation, Employment, and Mergers and Acquisitions in the legal field, and provides accounting, bookkeeping and tax returns filing services.Managing Partner & Founder at Global Taxmantra Network FirmsPartner at TCF Consulting - Chugh LLP, Taxmantra.com, Chugh LLPSource: Taxmantra PWRPWR