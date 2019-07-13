Churu SP removed, Circle Officer suspended in Sardarshahar custodial death

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A Superintendent of Police was removed from his posting and a Circle Officer suspended in the wake of an alleged custodial death in Churu district last week, officials said. According to a Department of Personnel order late Friday night, Churu SP Rajendra Kumar is awaiting posting orders while Sardarshahar Circle officer Bhanwarlal has been suspended. Nemi Chand Nayak was arrested in a theft case on July 6. He died at a hospital under police detention the same night, said Additional SP, Churu, Omprakash. Nayak's sister-in-law alleged she was also kept in police detention "illegally" and allegedly raped, officials said. "A video has surfaced in which some women are alleging that she (Nayak's sister-in-law) was beaten and raped in illegal police detention. A team of Churu police went to SMS hospital where she is admitted, but she refused to give statement," Omprakash said. The Additional SP said the victim woman has written a letter to the police headquarters. "We are trying to get statements from the woman and suitable action will be taken based on her complaint," he said. Earlier, seven persons, including SHO of Sardarshahar Police Station, were suspended and 26 other policemen posted at the station were shunted to police lines when reports of Nayak's death came to light. PTI SDA INDIND