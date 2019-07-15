Churu's custodial gang rape-cum-death case: BJP stages walkout

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Protesting against the alleged gang rape of a woman by policemen in their custody and the custodial death of her brother-in-law, picked up in a theft case in Churu district, the opposition BJP members Monday staged a walk out in the state assembly.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal sought to calm down the agitated BJP members, saying eight policemen including the then SHO of Sardarshahar police station, the alleged scene of the twin crime, have already been suspended.Nineteen other policemen of the police station too have been shunted to the district police lines, said Dhariwal, adding the government has also ordered a judicial probe into the custodial death. The minister asserted that there was no laxity on part of the government. The minister's statement, however, did not satisfy the opposition BJP members, who walked out of the House.Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore earlier demanded a CBI probe into the entire case and arrest of all accused policemen.Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also accused the police of delaying the registration of the FIR in the woman's gang rape case. The minister rejected the charges, saying the victim woman's family members met the DGP on July 13 and the FIR was registered under all possible sections the very next day on July 14 on the basis of the victim woman's statement.Dissatisfied with the minister's reply, Rathore and other BJP MLAs walked out of the House.Nemichand Nayak was arrested by police in a case of theft and he died at a hospital on July 6 night under the police custody in Churu. His sister-in-law alleged she was also kept in illegal detention for several days and the then SHO of Churu's Sardarshahar police station raped her along with half a dozen other policemen. The woman's husband, Nemichand's brother, and other family members admitted her to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and alleged his wife was beaten, her nails were plucked out and eyes were hurt by the policemen.An FIR on the basis of the woman's statements was registered on Sunday against the accused policemen including the then SHO Ranvir Singh with Sardarshahar police station of Churu. PTI SDA RAXRAX