Chwokidar is pure and the only cure for country's problem: Rajnath

/RNew Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's jibe 'chowkidar chor hai' against Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajanth Singh Tuesday said the prime minister was "pure and the only cure" for all problems of the country.Addressing an election rally in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, Singh said he's sure that Modi would become prime minister again.Congress President Rahul Gandhi has often used the slogan 'chowkidar chor hai' to hit out at Modi over alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal."Chowkidar is not a thief, but pure. He is the only cure for all problems of country. He will become prime minister again for sure," Rajnath said.He also attacked the Congress for levelling false allegations of corruption on the prime minister regarding the Rafale deal."For whom will our prime minister take money?" Singh asked.Targeting the previous Congress governments for stalling defence modernisation, he said the Indian Air Force did not get any new aircraft for 30 years despite repeated requests.He also asked if Prime Minister Modi committed any crime by finalising the Rafale deal with France when the armed forces were in dire need of fighter jets. "Our armed forces kept asking for fighter jets for 30 years. They should be modernised," Singh said. "Had Rafale been there, there was no need for our air force personnel to go to Pakistan. The miracle would have taken place from the Indian soil. And these people level baseless allegations against us," he said.Singh said the Congress did not take action against the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, but the attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was avenged."Now the Congress is asking how many (terrorists) were killed in Pakistan. The brave armed forces don't count bodies. This is for the others to do," he said. "During the UPA government's tenure, the Indian Army would hoist a white flag whenever the Pakistani forces violated the cease fire at the border. During my tenure as home minister, I gave orders that if Pakistan fires one bullet, then you fire as much as you can," he said. Over reports of Kashmiri-origin people being attacked in different parts of country following the Pulwama attack, he asked people to protect Kashmiri students. PTI NIT BUN PR GVS