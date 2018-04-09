CII-Tata Comm team up to digitise organisations

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Confederation of Indian Industries and Tata Communications today announced to collaborate for helping organisations across the country to adopt digitisation.

"The CII ? Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation would help Indian corporates towards adopting digital technologies to enhance their competitiveness," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Both the organisations will work on a joint programme that will also cover cyber security issues, exchange of information among organisations and drive standardisation as establishments move towards digitisation.

"We are front-end centre for digital transformation that many companies are doing. We are digital infrastructure service provider and therefore ability to fulfil the objective of CII is very complimentary to each other. The partnership between us and CII has very broad footprint," Tata Communications President and Global Head for Enterprise Business Sumeet M Walia said here.

He said most of the companies are looking for help, not just from someone as technology partners but how they can achieve digitisation.

"When CII looked at problem themselves, they were looking for partners who can help companies achieve mission to get in to their digital future. When I say companies it is not only large companies but also small and medium businesses, government etc. They looked across different partners and selected us," Walia said.

He also said the collaboration will look at providing training and consultancy service to corporate to drive and design their processes for adopting digitisation.

Under the collaboration, both the organisations will look at upgrading skills of manpower to handle digitisation.

Tata Communications and industry body CII will also look at working with government departments to work on their digitisation roadmap.

"The nations technology industry is valued at around USD 150 billion, while the Digital India plan is predicted to boost GDP by up to USD 1 trillion by 2025. The CII - Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation is a collaborative industry initiative that will provide a clear vision and standards to support digital disruption," a joint statement by the two organisations said.

Walia said he expects that joint programme is expected to be rolled out within a quarter. PTI PRS BAL BAL