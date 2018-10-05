CIL non-executive employees to get performance-linked reward

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Around three lakh non-executive employees of state-owned CIL and its arms will get performance-linked reward of Rs 60,500 each on a pro-rata basis for the ongoing fiscal on or before October 12. The agreement on the same was reached during the meeting of the standardisation of committee of Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI-X) held Friday, according to Coal India (CIL) official. "After prolonged discussion, keeping in view the overall performance during the year 2017-18 in comparison to 2016-17, it is unanimously agreed that an amount of Rs 60,500 shall be paid on pro rata basis to the non-executives cadre employees of CIL and its subsidiaries as well as SCCL as performance linked reward (PLR) for the Financial Year 2017-18 on or before October 12, 2018," the official added. In case of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) the date of payment would be decided by the PSU itself, the official added. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is optimistic about an aspirational production target of 652 million tonne for the fiscal year 2018-19, the mining major's Chairman A K Jha had earlier said. PTI SID MR