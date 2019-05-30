CIL Q4 profit zooms to Rs 6,024 cr

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) State-owned CIL Thursday posted an over four-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 6,024.2 crore for March 2019 quarter on the back of higher sales and lower expenses. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,302.6 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE. Consolidated sales of the country's largest miner during the January-March quarter stood at Rs 26,704.2 crore, an increase of 7.9 per cent. Total expenses during the quarter dropped to Rs 21,473.1 crore, over Rs 27,396.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit for the entire 2018-19 fiscal increased to Rs 17,462.18 crore, over Rs 7,038.44 crore in the previous year. For the full fiscal, consolidated sales rose to Rs 92,896.08 crore over Rs 82,487.93 crore. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company produced 606. 89 million tonnes of coal, over 567.37 MT produced a year ago, CIL said in a separate filing. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output. PTI BSM SID SHWSHW