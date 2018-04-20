CIL to auction 45 MT coal in FY19

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) State-owned CIL said today that it would put on offer a little over 45 million tonnes of coal under the special forward auction in the current fiscal.

"In yet another step in reaching out to its consumers, Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced a Special Forward e-auction calendar for 2018-19 facilitating the power plants to systematically plan the lifting of the coal requirement for the fiscal 2018- 19," a CIL official said in a statement.

The state-owned firm said it will put on the block a little over 45 MT of coal under the special forward auction.

All the coal producing arms of CIL have uploaded the month-wise, source-wise quantity of coal they will be putting up for sale under the special forward auction right up to March next year.

"The power producers, particularly the IPPs (independent power producers), can now plan much in advance their coal requirement source wise, grade wise, size wise, quantity wise and mode wise as the company has indicated the availability right in the beginning of the fiscal itself," the official said.

With this move of CIL the power producers could also plan their operational logistics suiting to their coal requirement. PTI SID SA