Cinema a powerful medium to create awareness about social issues: Revathi

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor Revathi, who will be seen in a short film "Udne Do" that talks about child abuse, believes cinema is a powerful tool to create awareness about social issues."Cinema is a powerful medium and if film celebrities talk about social issues they are heard, written about. It is good for creating awareness. I am glad to be part of this film," Revathy said after the launch of film's trailer on Friday. The film features Revathi as a school principal."I have a five-year-old daughter and it is very tough how to say and what to say. All children have sixth sense, as parents we need to tell them don't be scared if anything happens they should tell us. "Their fear, I feel, is first built somewhere in the house itself. But we need to make them realise that they need to first inform the parents if anything wrong happens," Revathi said.The 52-year-old actor-filmmaker said "Udne Do" is a sensitively made film and when she read the script she was worried whether the director will be able to narrate and justify the story on-screen. "Movies are a medium that really helps. Whatever I have seen of 'Udne Do', I'm sure this film will leave a mark. It is essential for parents to understand their children well and observe them. "Also, institutions do not want bad name for themselves so they don't speak about such incidents. We need to give kids a safer world so that they can fly with their dreams. We need to give wings for them to do what they want to do," she added.Designer Manish Malhotra, who was also part of the event, shared similar views and said it is parental guidance that is more important in such cases.The film, directed by Aarti Bagdi, has been produced by Gravittus Foundation.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta and State Minister for Rural Women and Child Development Pankaja Munde were also present at the event, which saw celebrities like Lara Dutta, Zareen Khan and others in attendance. "In 2014, 34,000 cases were registered and in 2016 there were 36,000 cases. So awareness alone is not going to help, we need to have stringent action," Amruta Fadnavis said.Pankaja highlighted the Child Rights Safety act and said there are many laws in place to tackle this issue."The communication between kids and parents is essential, then comes government and police, everything else. I wish nothing like this happens to anyone," she said.Talking about the #MeToo movement, Pankaja said, "There is women's commission, police, law, bureaucracy, government to help everyone. In #MeToo movement, the girls had to struggle to share their stories and they faced lot of criticism for it. "We need to respect the girl. If she is right then she should get justice," she added.