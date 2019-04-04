Cipla gets EIR from USFDA for Goa facility

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Pharma major Cipla Thursday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of its Goa facility.The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Goa manufacturing facility from January 21-28, 2019, Cipla said in a filing to BSE.Thereafter, the company received an EIR, indicating closure of the inspection, it added.Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 522.10 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU