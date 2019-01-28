Cipla gets USFDA nod for contraceptive injection

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for its Medroxyprogesterone injectable for prevention of pregnancy. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Medroxyprogesterone injectable 150mg/mL. The product is a generic version of Pfizer's Depo-Provera, it added. Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents had US sales of around USD 159 million for the 12-month period ending November 2018, Cipla further said. The injection is indicated only for the prevention of pregnancy. Shares of Cipla Monday were trading at Rs 493.70 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.60 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT SHW DRR