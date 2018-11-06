Cipla shares continue to fall post Q2 results; plunge nearly 6%

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Shares of Cipla continued to fall Tuesday, plunging nearly 6 per cent, after the pharma major reported a 15.64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.The stock slumped 5.68 per cent to end at Rs 531.85 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 6.34 per cent to Rs 528.10.At NSE, shares of the company dropped 5.87 per cent to close at Rs 529.95.In terms of equity volume, 7 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.Shares of Cipla had on Monday plunged over 7 per cent.Cipla Monday reported a 15.64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 366.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 434.95 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 4,011.90 crore for the quarter under consideration.It was Rs 4,082.41 crore for the same period a year ago. PTI SUMBAL