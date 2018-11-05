Cipla shares tank over 7% post Q2 results

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Shares of Cipla Monday plunged over 7 per cent after the pharma major reported a 15.64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The stock dropped 7.33 per cent to settle at Rs 563.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 8.28 per cent to Rs 558.10. On the NSE, shares of the company tumbled 7.34 per cent to close at Rs 562.50. In terms of the equity volume, 7.70 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Cipla Monday reported a 15.64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 366.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 434.95 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 4,011.90 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 4,082.41 crore for the same period a year ago. PTI SUM SHWSHW