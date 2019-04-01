Cipla signs $22 mn pact with Pulmatrix Inc for new asthma drug

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Domestic pharma major Cipla Monday said it has signed a binding agreement with Pulmatrix Inc for co-development and licensing opportunity for a new drug under development for an upfront consideration of USD 22 million.The agreement has been signed between the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, Cipla Technologies LLC with Pulmatrix Inc for an investment in phase 2 ready Pulmazole (inhaled ltraconazole).Pulmazole is an inhaled anti-fungal formulation of itraconazole aimed at treating allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in asthma patients.Cipla said, "Entry into a definitive agreement is contingent upon Pulmatrix raising additional funds from the market".Upon signing the definitive agreement, the co-development cost towards development and the total free cash flow in relation to commercialisation of Pulmazole will be further shared by both the parties in a phased manner, it added. PTI MSS RKL BAL