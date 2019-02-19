Cirium, the Data and Analytics Company Shaping the Future of Travel, Says it Analyzes Over 70 Million Passenger Journeys and US$ 5 Trillion Worth of Aircraft Assets Each Year for Essential Market Insi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Cirium has been created to be the global leader in data and analytics in the wider travel industry It provides solutions across the ecosphere of travel to help drive greater efficiency and profitability The need for accurate insights to help shape the future of travel is underlined today with the launch of Cirium, designed to be the leader in data and analytics within aviation and the wider travel industry. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823101/Cirium_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823102/Cirium.jpg ) Cirium's experts analyze millions of data sets each year to help airlines, airports, governments, metasearch, travel management companies and financial institutions to predict future market demand and make informed decisions about their business strategies.Several economic forecasts are suggesting that average GDP growth in 2019, will be between 2-3%. With aviation closely linked to global GDP growth, such businesses need well informed insights to forecast supply and demand and manage challenges, including aircraft supply, fleet utilization, fuel prices and increasing number of passengers.Cirium analyzes the huge volume of data generated from the millions of flights a year to help keep the travel industry in motion:35 million airline flights are tracked and 36 million passenger itineraries processed each year to alert corporate travel companies, travel agencies and airlines, so that travellers stay up-to-date with flight status and airlines minimize disruptionOver US$300 billion worth of airline tickets are analysed for market insightsOver 3.3 million flights are tracked per month covering over 97% of scheduled flights worldwide and more than 80% of tracked flights, matched to aircraft registration numbers so engine efficiency can be optimized per hourUS$5.3 trillion worth of aircraft assets are valued by Cirium each year, as part of strategy and pricing partnerships with the world's top 50 lessors and tier one investment banks."Keeping the world moving is our day-to-day mission," says Christopher Flook, CEO of Cirium. "In 1909, we were the first to record the earliest days of flight and now in 2019, as Cirium, we are uniquely positioned to reshape the wider travel industry with our data intelligence solutions."Cirium's data and analytics divisions have been the first to bring innovative solutions to market, such as the web's first aircraft valuations service and the first to automate the ticket waiver process during times of flight delays and cancellations.The group grew its portfolio significantly through the acquisition of leading data intelligence companies, including Ascend, Innovata, Diio and FlightStats.Cirium employs a team of over 400 technologists, analysts, data scientists and market experts in the UK, US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific.Cirium's portfolio comprises:Cirium Solutions - actionable insights, analytical tools and premium market insights enabling customers across four key areas of elevating air operations, managing financial investments, developing commercial strategy and improving traveler experienceCirium Professional Services - the Ascend by Cirium services for aircraft valuations, market commentaries, ratings, forecasts and advisory to banks, aircraft lessors, airlines, non-banking financial institutions and insurance firms; as well as offering custom aviation data services. Ascend by Cirium was awarded 'Appraiser of Year' for the seventh time in 2019FlightGlobal - respected publications, including flightglobal.com, Flight International and Airline Business and a leading calendar of industry conferences and events. The Cirium brand has been created after extensive global research and is being introduced to Cirium's customers and employees worldwide from today.About Cirium Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world in motion. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX PLC shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. Find out more at cirium.comFor further information please visit www.cirium.com/smarterway and follow Cirium updates via LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.Source: Cirium PWRPWR