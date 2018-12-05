CISCE to allow candidates to take compartment exam in one subject only from 2019

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) ISCE and ISC students will be able to appear for a compartment examination in only one subject from next year onwards, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Wednesday."Compartmental examination will be conducted for the eligible candidates at the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) levels. Candidates will be permitted to appear for one subject only. This examination will be held in the month of July each year and the results will be declared in the month of August," said CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.For ICSE examination, the council will also provide paper-wise marks in addition to the subject-wise marks for History, Civics, Geography, English and Science on the marksheet."In order to ensure timely receipt of documents by all personnel involved in the conduct of both ICSE and ISC examinations, admissions card along with customised timetable will be provided to the schools or examination centres online," Arthoon said.The Council also announced that from 2021 onwards all candidates will be compulsorily required to study the prescribed play, poetry and prose by Shakespeare for the subject--Literature in English.While two new subjects---Hospitality Management and Legal Studies--will be available for class 12 students, the candidates appearing for class 10 examination will have the choice to study History, Civics and Geography of Thailand. PTI GJS GJS ZMNZMN