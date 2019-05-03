CISF apprehends man at Delhi Metro station with 13 bullets

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A man was apprehended at Chawri Bazar metro station here for allegedly carrying over a dozen live bullets in his bag, a senior official said Friday.Satyabhan Singh (57) was held by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the metro station on Thursday evening after the on-duty baggage scanning official detected some bullet-like items in his bag, he said."A total of 13 live bullets were recovered from the bag of the passenger," the official said, adding he was handed over to the police for further investigation.Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, had no valid documents to justify carrying the ammunition. He has been booked under the Arms Act, the official said.Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law. PTI NES NES NSDNSD